Real Chemistry welcomes trio of healthcare executives to lead and grow integrated client offerings and solutions

NEW YORK (May 7, 2024) – Real Chemistry, a leading provider of AI-driven insights, marketing and communications for the healthcare industry, today announced three key leadership appointments that will help fuel organizational growth, expand the company’s future-forward analytics and insights solution pipeline, and add to the company’s expertise in paid media. These appointments underscore Real Chemistry’s commitment to bring the best healthcare, technology and client-relationship experts to serve its clients.

David Ehrlich, President, Analytics and Insights

David Ehrlich, new President, Analytics and Insights, will serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team and report to CEO Shankar Narayanan. Ehrlich has more than 25 years of leadership experience across a broad portfolio of healthcare technology domains and has worked with a wide array of companies at different stages of their commercialization lifecycle. For more than a decade, Ehrlich was CEO of Aktana, building the company to become a leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life science industry. As an early pioneer in AI, Ehrlich brought machine-learning-embedded SaaS solutions to top-20 global pharmaceutical companies nearly a decade ago. His expertise includes helping companies develop client-centric, healthcare-specific technology solutions for their most pressing challenges. His entrepreneurial and people-centric values go hand-in-hand with Real Chemistry’s ethos.

Eric Solomon, Practice Leader, Paid Media

Eric Solomon brings 30 years of experience in healthcare, wellness, digital marketing and paid media strategies to Real Chemistry as the new Practice Leader, Paid Media. With a track record of significantly increasing ROI for the world’s most well-known healthcare brands, Solomon will enhance Real Chemistry’s ability to connect clients with their target audiences in the most impactful ways. He is widely respected for his strategic approach to driving client growth through first-to-market activations, which are rooted in a keen understanding of healthcare commercialization needs. Solomon most recently served as Executive Vice President at Publicis Health Media (PHM), where he led its New York office on strategic integrated planning and client partnerships. He was instrumental in the relaunch of PHM’s refreshed media planning framework and client engagement model, which led to a more than seven-year client relationship with one of the world’s largest health systems. In his new role, Solomon will report to Kevin Johnson, Group President and Managing Partner.

Carina Whitridge, Global Client Lead

In the newly created role of Global Client Lead, Carina Whitridge will serve as a trusted advisor and strategic connector for Real Chemistry’s clients. She will partner closely with the company’s largest client teams to ensure clients have access to the best of Real Chemistry’s solutions and offerings to solve their business challenges. A healthcare industry veteran who previously worked at IPG’s Regan Campbell Ward, Omnicom’s Harrison & Star, Cambridge BioMarketing and Evoke, Whitridge has deep expertise in immunology, hepatology, hematology, neurology, oncology and other therapeutic areas. Over the course of her career, she has been instrumental in the successful launch of more than 10 brands and is widely respected by industry peers for her white-glove level service in guiding clients through the healthcare ecosystem’s noisiest markets.

“While the rise of AI is driving incredible change and innovation in our business, the role of people and having human expertise and leadership has never been more important,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan. “Real Chemistry has always been at the forefront of what’s next in healthcare. We continue to bring the best people in healthcare together with the best technology to ensure our clients’ innovations reach the right patients at the right time.”

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a trusted partner to the world’s most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals using bold ideas to create human-centric healthcare experiences. Anchored by our culture of innovation and boundless creativity, our 2,000+ experts across the life sciences, marketing communications and technology enable modern medical therapies and those they were designed to help, meet and exceed their potential.

