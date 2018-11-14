Somerset, N.J.-based REALITYRx Communication is pleased to announce Scott Greisler has joined the agency in the role of SVP, Management Supervisor.

Scott was previously VP, Group Account Director at Digitas Health, where he spent five years managing multi-billion dollar brands, including the AbbVie Digital Humira® (adalimumab) and Mylan team accounts. Scott brings 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries to the agency including expertise in business strategy, branding, product development, and launch preparation. His responsibilities at REALITYRx will include executive oversight of the Bracco Diagnostics and Amneal/Impax Laboratories accounts.

