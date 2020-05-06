Steve Nothel Joins REALITYRx as Senior VP, Business Development

Somerset, NJ, May 6, 2020 — REALITYRx, a global, full-service healthcare agency, is proud to announce the addition of life science veteran, Steve Nothel to its senior management ranks. Steve joins RRx as Senior Vice President, Business Development.

“We are thrilled to have Steve as part of our growing team,” said Bob Karczewski, founder and director, client services, REALITYRx. “Steve’s track record of success in pharma and on the agency-side is a perfect match for our goals.”

The company was co-founded by Bob Karczewski, Director Client Services, Principal and his partner Jon Male, Chief Creative Officer, Principal. Messrs. Karczewski and Male have assembled a world-class team of senior managers plucked from the ranks of major agencies where they spearheaded countless blockbuster drugs and specialty brands for companies large and small. The founding principle is to create communications that are R.E.A.L.— Relevant, Easy, Arresting, and Legitimate.

Mr. Nothel joins RRx with more than 25 years of experience inside pharma and on the life science agency side. Steve started out “carrying the bag” right out of college. “My first job was as a pharmaceutical sales representative in Long Island and I fell in love with the life science industry,” Said Steve. “My succeeding years working inside pharma and on the agency-side provides me with an ideal skill set to help RRx meet its growth goals.”

After succeeding in a number of positions of increasing responsibility with Fisons Pharma, Steve moved onto the agency-side. Most recently Steve was with Havas Health & You network where he started as a VP/Account Supervisor and over 18 years held multiple positions of increasing responsibility including member of leadership team of H4B Chelsea where they won Tier one Agency of The Year and also were finalists for Tier three

Steve has worked for both IPG and Omnicom health networks. Steve has extensive experience in multiple therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, respiratory, pain management, oncology, CNS, orphan drugs, and diabetes. Also, he has led agency teams in launching more than 20 brands for both U.S. and global clients. Steve has worked with a broad array of clients from small biotech to large Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies.

REALITYRx is headquartered in New Jersey – the medicine chest of the world. The State is home to 14 of the world’s 20 largest pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Novo Nordisk and Bayer Healthcare.

REALITYRx boasts an amazing client portfolio including Integra Life Sciences (Neurosurgery Devise and Codman Specialty Surgical; Orthopedic Tissue Technology; Advanced Wound-care); Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.; Epinephrine Auto-injector; Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Rare disease); Celsion Corporation (immuno- oncology); MedVet Corporation; Kyowa Kirin pharmaceutical (Sancuso CINV).