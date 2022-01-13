Record 14 million Americans sign up for healthcare since enrollment start – government

Record 14 mln Americans sign up for healthcare since enrollment start – govt

(Reuters) – A record 14.1 million Americans have signed up for health insurance since the start of the 2022 open enrollment period in November, the U.S. health department said on Thursday.

The number includes ten million people in the 33 U.S. states using the federal marketplace exchange and about four million people from states that have their own exchanges, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on a press call.

The enrollment figure, which is as of Jan. 8, represents a 21% increase in plan selections compared with last year.

“I can guarantee the president is all about helping more people get quality insurance coverage,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in response to a question on whether the government could extend the enrollment deadline.