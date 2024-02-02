Regeneron beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/ReutersRegeneron2-3-2023.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-02 07:01:372024-02-02 09:48:52Regeneron beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates
Feb 2 (Reuters) – Regeneron (REGN.O) beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Friday as sales of its blockbuster eye drug Eylea met drugmaker’s preliminary estimates target.
Eylea sales were $1.46 billion, including $123 million from the higher dose version of the drug, in line with the company’s previously laid out targets in January.
Total revenue was $3.43 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.29 billion, according to LSEG data.