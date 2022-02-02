Regeneron, Sanofi Blockbuster Dupixent Scores Points in 5 More Indications

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi‘s anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent (dupilumab) has shown to be effective against five types of type 2 inflammations, with more indications expected to surface soon.

The five diseases include chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP).

Details of this pivotal data come from 18 abstracts, all pointing to evidence that the IL-4 and IL-3 pathways that Dupixent inhibits are what mainly cause the said diseases, thus adding to the growing body of work that supports these indications. A late-breaking discovery from two Phase III studies also highlights the drug’s potential against prurigo nodularis.

Further information will be revealed during the companies’ presentation at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology annual meeting on February 25 to 28. Those who want to see each of the abstracts may view them in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Among the expected highlights of the upcoming AAAAI event are oral presentations on the different possible uses for Dupilumab, including for itch and hives reduction in patients with CSU, effects in adolescent and adult patients with EoE, long-term efficacy in asthmatic patients who are with or without comorbid chronic rhinosinusitis/nasal polyposis and in the prevention of seasonal asthma exacerbations.

Also to be highlighted in the presentations are the effects of Dupixent in patients with CRSwNP, the ability to improve quality of life in those diagnosed with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and improvements in skin barrier functions in those with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, among several others.

Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody created using Regeneron’s proprietary VelocImmune technology. It is not an immunosuppressant and does not need laboratory monitoring. The drug currently has the go-ahead from Japan, Europe, the U.S. and other countries for atopic dermatitis, asthma and CRSwNP in different age groups. It is also approved for use in one or more of these mentioned indications in over 60 countries.

The drug is the product of a global collaboration deal between Sanofi and Regeneron and has been evaluated in 60 clinical trials to date. The companies are currently running Phase II and Phase III clinical studies.

VelocImmune technology uses genetically engineered mouse models that have been endowed with genetically humanized immune systems, enabling the platform to create optimized, fully human antibodies.

Aside from Dupixent, only a few therapies have succeeded in getting FDA approval for such types of antibodies, such as REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), Kevzara (sarilumab), Praluent (alirocumab), Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc), Evkeeza (evinacumab-dgnb) and Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn).