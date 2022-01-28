Regeneron, Sanofi withdraw FDA application for cancer drug’s expanded use

(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) and its partner Sanofi (SASY.PA) voluntarily withdrew their application with the U.S. drug regulator for the expanded use of their anti-cancer drug Libtayo in patients with advanced cervical cancer.

The application for the monoclonal antibody as the second-line of treatment in the patients was withdrawn “after the companies and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were not able to align on certain post-marketing studies”, the companies said on Friday.