Regeneron to collaborate on gene editing therapies with Doudna-founded Mammoth
April 25 (Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Mammoth Biosciences will collaborate to research, develop and commercialize gene editing therapies for multiple diseases, the companies said on Thursday.
Mammoth’s CRISPR-based gene editing platform and Regeneron’s delivery technologies will be used to create disease-modifying medicines that can be delivered to tissues beyond the liver.
CRISPR, discovered by Jennifer Doudna and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP.BN) co-founder Emmanuelle Charpentier, uses molecular “scissors” to trim faulty parts of genes that can then be disabled or replaced with new strands of normal DNA.