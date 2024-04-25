Regeneron to collaborate on gene editing therapies with Doudna-founded Mammoth

Regeneron to collaborate on gene editing therapies with Doudna-founded Mammoth

April 25 (Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Mammoth Biosciences will collaborate to research, develop and commercialize gene editing therapies for multiple diseases, the companies said on Thursday.

Mammoth’s CRISPR-based gene editing platform and Regeneron’s delivery technologies will be used to create disease-modifying medicines that can be delivered to tissues beyond the liver.

CRISPR, discovered by Jennifer Doudna and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP.BN) co-founder Emmanuelle Charpentier, uses molecular “scissors” to trim faulty parts of genes that can then be disabled or replaced with new strands of normal DNA.