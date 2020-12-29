Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody therapy shows promise in hospitalized patients

(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday initial data from an ongoing study of its experimental antibody cocktail for use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring low-flow oxygen show the therapy was sufficiently effective to warrant continuing the trial.

The drugmaker said in September the cocktail, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Study participants included those who had produced their own antibodies (seropositive) and those who had not (seronegative).

Seronegative patients treated with the antibody cocktail had a lower risk of death or needing mechanical ventilation, the company said. (bit.ly/3pA1AsI)

Based on these results, the company said an ongoing late-stage study in hospitalized patients will continue.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month issued emergency use authorization for the antibody therapy for use in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are not currently hospitalized.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-regeneron-pharms/regenerons-covid-19-antibody-therapy-shows-promise-in-hospitalized-patients-idUSKBN29323R