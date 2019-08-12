Ad Header

Regeneron’s Ebola drug outperforms rival in study

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, August 12th, 2019

 

Regeneron’s Ebola treatment proves superior to rival in study

 

(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental treatment for Ebola proved superior to a rival therapy from Mapp Biopharmaceutical at preventing death, in a trial evaluating four treatments for infections caused by the deadly virus.

The company said the trial was ended early because its therapy, REGN-EB3, elicited a “highly statistically significant result” compared to Mapp’s ZMapp, which was considered a standard-of-care treatment.

An independent data safety monitoring board ended the trial after reviewing interim mortality data from 499 patients, Regeneron said.

 

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-ebola-regeneron/regenerons-ebola-treatment-proves-superior-to-rival-in-trial-idUSKCN1V21E8

