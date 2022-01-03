Reimagining Oncology Clinical Trials with Digital Biomarkers

Health metrics enabled by wearables are a big untapped opportunity in oncology clinical trials. Especially in chronic cancer such as leukemias, quantitative evidence that a therapeutic improves activity levels, sleep and other measures of quality of life can drive value differentiation and sales growth. Yet, sponsors of cancer clinical trials have been slower to embrace digital outcome measures than their peers in other therapeutic areas. In this paper, we look at the perceived barriers to the adoption of wearables—and the major benefits that await sponsors that overcome them.

Download to Learn More