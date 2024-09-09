Relay Therapeutics’ combo therapy for breast cancer cuts disease progression in early study

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-09-09 07:04:362024-09-09 09:32:57Relay Therapeutics’ combo therapy for breast cancer cuts disease progression in early study
Sept 9 (Reuters) – Relay Therapeutics (RLAY.O) said on Monday interim data from an early-stage study of its experimental combination treatment for breast cancer showed it meaningfully extended the time patients lived without their disease worsening.
The main goal of the trial, which enrolled 118 heavily pre-treated patients with PI3K mutant, advanced breast cancer, was to test the safety and tolerability of the combination therapy.
The treatment, RLY-2608, in combination with AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) Faslodex, was generally well tolerated across all doses, the company said.
It helped 52 patients live for an average of 9.2 monthvs without the disease worsening after treatment in the study.
But two patients out of 64, who received a 600 milligram dose of the combination, discontinued the treatment due to related side effects, including itching and nausea, while one experienced severe hyperglycemia or high blood sugar.