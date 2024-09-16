Relevate Health acquires Level Ex Games pharma division From Brainlab

Cincinnati, September 9, 2024 – Relevate Health Group, LLC is thrilled to announce that it has purchased the pharma and life sciences division of Level Ex Games from Munich-based technology leader Brainlab. The sale represents a strategic alignment for both companies, allowing each to accelerate the adoption of Level Ex technology in their respective areas and deliver enhanced value to healthcare professionals and patients. Relevate Health will work with Level Ex Games, the leading developer of medical video games, to reach more HCPs through their proven and trusted data-driven omnichannel engagement approach.

Under the finalized agreement, Brainlab’s Level Ex pharma business unit will be rebranded as Level Ex Games Powered by Relevate Health. Relevate Health, an expert in HCP omnichannel activation for leading pharmaceutical and life science companies, is ideally positioned to scale and expand this side of the Level Ex pharma portfolio.

“Level Ex’s pharma unit joining Relevate marks an incredible milestone for both the healthcare and games industries,” said Level Ex founder, Sam Glassenberg. “Level Ex’s ‘mitosis’ into two studios–one focused on pharma and one on medtech–proudly establishes medical games as a multi-studio genre. Relevate Health is the best place for our pharma unit to realize its mission to accelerate the adoption of best-in-class therapeutics through games.”

“Integrating the Level Ex brand and innovative pharmaceutical and life science business into our Relevate Health offering adds a new area of expertise to our omnichannel approach,” said Relevate Health CEO, Tim Pantello. “Our vision is to bring more relevance to each and every HCP engagement, and we believe that is best accomplished through omnichannel activation–or what we call our Omni Know-HowTM”..”

The agreement represents the latest stage of evolution in Relevate Health’s journey to activate HCP engagement through unique data insights and strategy. Level Ex Games offers an unmatched and proven opportunity to change HCP behavior and spark learning through the neuroscience of play. “As an entrepreneur who brought my company to Relevate Health, I have seen first-hand the immense impact of combining unique capabilities to effectively round out our omnichannel offering,” said George Griffith, Relevate Health Executive Vice President of Omnichannel Strategy. “This integration builds on that and our enduring commitment to help companies navigate their omnichannel needs.”

Bringing Omni-Game-Based Learning to HCPsGame-based learning is an increasingly preferred method of continuing education for clinicians as they endeavor to build their skills and strengthen the quality of their care. However, to date, they have had trouble accessing quality games. Relevate Health is poised to help HCPs in the pharma space quickly and easily access these educational games as part of their everyday digital experience. “Relevate has admired Level Ex’s mission, quality, and impact for years,” says Pantello. ”We are incredibly excited to be partnering with this pioneer and innovator in HCP learning and look forward to helping them drive their mission forward.”

About Brainlab

At Brainlab, we digitize medical workflows, from diagnosis to therapy, to offer clinicians and patients better treatment possibilities. Our innovative digital ecosystem forms the basis for modern healthcare technology in 6700 hospitals in 127 countries. At the forefront of health technology for over 35 years, Munich-based Brainlab employs around 2400 people with expertise across the entire healthcare value chain in 25 locations worldwide. For more information, visit Brainlab or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Relevate Health

Relevate Health is the Omni Know-How expert – delivering data-driven engagement and omnichannel activation for targeted health care audiences, with local impact and national scale to meet the demands of pharmaceutical and life science brands. Relevate Health offers precise customer-centric solutions and services with proven ROI.

Source: Relevate Health