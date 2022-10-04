Relevate Health names new CEO

Cincinnati, OH (October 4, 2022) – Relevate Health has named Tim Pantello, a globally experienced industry executive, as its new CEO, succeeding co-founder Jeff Spanbauer. Mr. Spanbauer has transitioned to Chairman of Relevate Health’s Board of Directors.

An executive in the healthcare marketing industry for more than 25 years, Mr. Pantello was most recently the Global President of Syneos Health Communications, where he led a team of 1,300 employees, across 13 agencies within the company, throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Mr. Pantello was previously a managing director at PwC where he led commercial, clinical, and digital health teams. Early in his career, Mr. Pantello was an executive leader at Digitas Health (Publicis), Tribal DDB (Omnicom), and Havas, after beginning in sales at Sanofi.

“I am excited to join Relevate as its CEO and lead its continued growth as a differentiated player in health care provider (HCP) engagement,” stated Mr. Pantello. “Relevate Health is well positioned to be the HCP engagement partner-of-choice for leading pharmaceutical and life science companies, with its unique, data-driven marketing products and specialized agency services. Relevate Health has distinguished itself with its expertise in locally relevant, national communications ensuring that every communication is highly effective for its brand partners.”

Mr. Spanbauer co-founded Healthcare Regional Marketing (HRM), now Relevate Health, in 2007. In 2020, Relevate Health partnered with Colorado-based private equity firm, Mountaingate Capital, to support its growth and expansion strategy. Relevate Health has since completed three key acquisitions, more than tripling revenue. As Board Chairman, Mr. Spanbauer will partner with Mr. Pantello to continue Relevate’s growth and add to its capabilities.

Mr. Spanbauer remarks, “It has been an honor leading Relevate Health from inception to industry leader. Our ongoing success is a testament to our talented Relevate Health colleagues, who excel in growing brands and delivering ROI. As our growth strategy progresses, I’m excited to begin my new role of Chairman and have a leader of Tim’s caliber join us in creating life-changing healthcare engagement. I am confident that Tim’s extraordinary track record will enhance success for both our clients and Relevate Health.”

Relevate Health is the leading healthcare provider (HCP) engagement partner-of-choice for 185 pharmaceutical and life science brands. Relevate Health’s locally relevant, scalable products include peer-to-peer, non-personal promotion, and field enablement and rep access tools, supported by advanced video and digital production capabilities and specialized agency services. Relevate Health leverages its Treatment Perspectives Network® of 1.4MM+ HCPs and its ElevatedRelevance® Decision Engine (Ele), combining real-world data & machine learning tools to drive actionable market and audience insights for optimized, continuous HCP engagement. Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based private equity firm that specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate’s previous marketing services investments include, among others, healthcare communications firm, W2O Group (now Real Chemistry); performance marketing agency, Tinuiti; and digital transformation firm, Bounteous.

Source: Relevate Health