Report: Amazon Working on a Top-Secret Project to Cure the Common Cold

Amazon has a skunkworks project—a small, loosely structured project—called Project Gesundheit, which until recently was top secret. This multi-year project, including more than 100 people, is focused on finding a cure for the common cold.

This project is out of Amazon’s Grand Challenge, a research-and-development division under its cloud division, AWS. The idea is to develop a vaccine for the common cold.

The Grand Challenge’s mandate is finding solutions to big problems. It is also sometimes called “1492,” and is led by Babak Parviz, who earlier worked at Alphabet’s R&D unit, Google X.

CNBC notes that Amazon’s Grand Challenge is an attempt to build its next big business internally instead of facing challenges by outside competitors and market forces. The focus isn’t just health care, although it is a major area of interest because the market opportunity is so significant. In the U.S. alone, health care is a $3.5 trillion market.

Approximately 75% of colds are caused by rhinoviruses, but there are 160 different known strains of rhinovirus.

Greg Yap, a health-focused investor with Menlo Ventures, told CNBC, “The prevailing wisdom is that it’s impossible because there are so many different viruses that cause the common cold.”

Other industry experts say its plausible, but in order to generate profits, would have to be highly targeted.