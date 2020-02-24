Report: Coronavirus Outbreak Could Cause Drug Shortages

As the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) continues, there are new reports of cases in Europe and Iran. The latest report from China’s National Health Commission (NHC) cites 409 new confirmed cases today, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 77,150. Perhaps promising, it is the fifth day in a row where they reported fewer than 1,000 new cases. However, the agency reported 150 new deaths, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 on mainland China to 2,592.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is compiling a list of drugs that are at risk of shortage if the outbreak in China continues to worsen. There are indications that about 150 prescription drugs could be affected, ranging from antibiotics to generic drugs, with potentially some branded drugs.

Because China is a major supplier of ingredients used to manufacture many drugs sold in the U.S., this could have a major ripple effect in the U.S. and around the world.

Although the FDA has not commented directly on the list, in a statement the agency said that it’s “keenly aware that the outbreak could impact the medical product supply chain,” and as a result, is shifting some resources toward identifying possible vulnerability to U.S. medical products that could come out of that.

Reportedly the FDA is in touch with hundreds of drug and medical device manufacturers and is coordinating with other global regulators, like the European Medicines Agency. The agency notes that no vaccines, gene therapies or blood derivatives the FDA licenses are manufactured in China, although some raw materials for those products come from China or other southeastern Asian countries.

“If a potential shortage or disruption of medical products is identified by the FDA, we will use all available tools to react swiftly and mitigate the impact to U.S. patients and health care professionals,” an FDA spokesperson said.