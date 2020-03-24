Research Groups Suggest COVID-19 Could Be Seasonal

As the world goes into lockdown to try and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, there is some hope that warmer weather will cause the virus to dwindle, like what happens with seasonal influenza. The bad news there is that it could be seasonal, returning in the fall.

Four separate research groups in the U.S., Australia and China analyzed how temperature and humidity affect the coronavirus and they predict that hot summer months could decrease the presence of the virus in the Northern Hemisphere. But they also predicted it would come back in autumn, when the humidity drops and temperatures cool down.

One group, out of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, published the research in medRxiv. They wrote, “We project that recurrent wintertime outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 will probably occur after an initial pandemic wave.”

“We should prepare for annual or sporadic outbreaks every few years,” said Stephen Kissler, a biomathematician and lead author of the study, told the Wall Street Journal.

The senior author of the same study, Marc Lipsitch, professor of Epidemiology and director, Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote an article addressing the issue.

Lipsitch busts a few myths along the way. First, he notes that in 2003, many people thought the SARS outbreak disappeared on its own as the weather grew warmer. Lipsitch says, “SARS did not die of natural causes. It was killed by extremely intense public health interventions in mainland Chinese cities, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada and elsewhere.”

And, in fact, SARS resurged in Toronto after the initial wave was under control and precautions stopped.