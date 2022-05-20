https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/BioSpaceCRISPR5-20-2022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-05-20 09:38:47 2022-05-20 12:04:44 Researchers develop CRISPR mechanism to edit multiple DNA sites at once