Researchers Synthesize New Drugs to Treat Brain-Eating Amoeba Infections

Although frightening, brain-eating amoeba infections in the U.S. are quite rare, with only about 146 cases reported in the U.S. since 1962. However, despite the rarity, it’s very deadly, killing about 97% of infected patients.

The infections are of Naegleria fowleri, which lives in warm bodies of fresh water. There, it usually eats bacteria found in the mud. Most infections of people in the U.S. occur in southern states in the summer, especially Texas and Florida. The sediment is disrupted and amoeba get mixed into the water, which the swimmers inhale through their nose. From there, the amoeba affects the olfactory nerves and migrates to the brain, where it causes primary amoebic meningoencephalitis. Another deadly amoeba of this type is Balamuthia mandrillaris.

No one drug is particularly effective in treating it. Researchers, however, recently published research in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience describing some new compounds that show promise as treatment.

Led by Ruqaiyyah Siddiqui of Sunway University in Malaysia, they studied quinazolinones, which have a wide spectrum of activity against bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites and cancer. But they have never been tested against brain-eating amoebae.