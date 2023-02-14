Reset, recalibrate, and move forward

By Maria Fontanazza • [email protected]

We have been talking about pandemic fatigue for more than two years. Information overload, personal and professional commitment overload – we’ve collectively been through the wringer. And although we are not out of the woods yet, hope is on the horizon. The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to consider the COVID-19 pandemic a public health emergency of international concern, but WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently stated that we are most likely at a “transition point.” Many of us have already made various transitions already; we’re returning to the office, or we’ve worked out flexible, remote or hybrid arrangements that in some cases, would have never been possible without what the pandemic forced us to do and see. We’re back to attending industry conferences, taking vacations, and visiting with family. We have been more than ready to move forward.

As we settle ourselves into 2023, this transition continues. Pharma marketers should prepare for a period of recalibration, transparency, and connection. Those are just a few of the themes brought out in our 2023 Agenda, “Rise of the machines”. “Connection is a human need. When people feel seen, heard, and connected, they are more likely to be active participants in their health,” says Margot Mahannah of Evoke Micromass. “Normalizing open lines of communication, understanding what motivates people in a complex healthcare environment, and helping providers and pharmaceutical companies make connections that go deeper than prescriptions will be key this year.” Many industry experts agree that artificial intelligence and machine learning will have a significant role in bridging connections – whether it’s to help personalize the patient experience, facilitate omnichannel engagement, or better analyze data that influences crucial business or clinical decisions (i.e., in “Overwhelmed doctors, under-supported MSLs,” Deepak Patil of Aktana discusses how AI can help distil data and assist medical science liaisons in the information management process). “AI is not only here to stay, but rapidly accelerating. Buckle up!” says Bob Harrell of Rebound Communications.

Yet many companies in life sciences are not comfortable with making this shift into embracing AI. Med Ad News spoke with Mike Gordon of ArisGlobal about some of the challenges these companies face in adopting automation, and their concerns were not surprising: lack of resources, inability to integrate with existing technologies, and budgets constraints, to name a few (see “Investing in the future means investing in data”). “If lifesciences companies – and, ultimately, patients – are to benefit from these innovations, tech and data vendors must develop a third strength – understanding how to effectively communicate product value by building a bridge that connects to their buyers and key decision makers,” writes Meridith Rohrbaugh of Rebound Communications in “The innovation gap: Why pharma is missing out on the latest advances in tech and data”.

As we turn the page on the turmoil of the past couple of years, 2023 will be a year of promise with challenges. We’ve come through COVID to become more flexible and responsive in business. With the looming threat of a recession, we have the hope that it is neither as long nor as severe as previously anticipated. We’re embracing technology in new and exciting ways, yet the learning curve for its application is steep in many areas. So, what more appropriate to help us sum up what we can anticipate this year in one word but a chatbot. “Some words that are likely to be popular in 2023 include ‘innovation,’ ‘engagement,’ ‘transparency,’ ‘data-driven,’ ‘personalization,’ and ‘connectivity.’ These words indicate an increased focus on creating innovative solutions, engaging with customers in meaningful ways, providing transparency in all aspects of marketing, leveraging data-driven insights to inform decisions, personalizing marketing messages, and connecting with customers in more meaningful ways”. Now the question is, do you think you could have said it better?