Rethinking chemical procurement in biopharmaceuticals

Published: Sep 27, 2023

By Dave Haase

BioSpace

Chemicals are the backbone of the biopharmaceutical industry, serving multiple roles in both R&D and manufacturing.

In the R&D phase, chemicals are used as reagents to test new formulations, catalysts to speed up reactions and solvents to facilitate various processes. These chemicals are often specialized and high-purity, designed to meet the rigorous standards of scientific research.

Disruptions in the chemical supply chain can have severe consequences for R&D. For instance, a shortage of a specific high-purity reagent could delay critical experiments, pushing back project timelines. Similarly, the unavailability of a specialized catalyst could necessitate the redesign of an entire research protocol, leading to increased costs and delays.

In the manufacturing stage, chemicals serve as the raw materials that are transformed into the final drug product. These can range from basic organic compounds to complex molecules. The quality of these raw materials is paramount, as any impurities can compromise the efficacy and safety of the final drug. A disruption in the supply of a key chemical can halt production lines, leading to stockouts and potential revenue loss.

The dual role of chemicals in both R&D and manufacturing means that chemical procurement is critical to keeping biopharma companies operating smoothly. A reliable and robust chemical supply chain is essential for both phases, as disruptions can have ripple effects that impact not just timelines and costs, but also the quality and safety of the end products.

The Crisis of Drug Shortages

The increasing incidence of drug shortages worldwide is a wake-up call for the industry. These shortages jeopardize patient care and raise questions about the sustainability of current practices.

The factors contributing to drug shortages are manifold, including geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, regulatory delays, market dynamics and logistical issues that can halt production. Inadequate quality control can lead to recalls, further exacerbating the shortage situation.

One often overlooked factor contributing to drug shortages is inefficiency in chemical procurement. This inefficiency not only disrupts the manufacturing process but also has a cascading effect on healthcare systems as hospitals and pharmacies are left scrambling for alternatives, often resorting to less effective or more expensive options.

Challenges in Chemical Procurement

Procuring chemicals is not just a logistical task; it’s a strategic endeavor that requires meticulous planning and execution. The challenges are multifaceted and can have a significant impact on both the R&D and manufacturing phases.

Among those challenges are regulatory hurdles, which come in various forms. Adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) ensures that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards; noncompliance can result in severe penalties and even product recalls. Chemical procurement must also comply with environmental laws, which can include restrictions on hazardous substances and requirements for waste disposal.

Different countries have varying regulations on the import and export of chemicals, often requiring specific documentation and certifications. When procuring patented or proprietary chemicals, companies must navigate complex intellectual property laws to avoid infringement, which can result in legal action and financial losses.

The intricacies of the global supply chain further complicate chemical procurement. This global network is susceptible to disruptions such as shipping delays due to port congestion, trade restrictions, or even geopolitical tensions that can lead to embargoes. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of global supply chains, highlighting the need for more resilient and adaptive strategies.

The lack of alternative sources for specialized or high-purity chemicals puts companies in a vulnerable position, often leading to compromises in quality or increased costs. This vulnerability underscores the need for a more robust and resilient chemical procurement strategy.

The Way Forward: Strategies for Improvement

To address these challenges, the industry needs to rethink its approach to chemical procurement.

Transparent and strong relationships with chemical suppliers are essential for ensuring a stable supply. Regular audits, quality checks and open communication channels can build trust and reliability.

Technological solutions can also aid in improving procurement practices. Advanced supply chain management systems enable the real-time tracking of shipments, inventory levels and supplier performance, all of which can mitigate various risks. Predictive analytics, based on advanced machine learning algorithms, can predict potential disruptions, allowing for proactive measures. It’s worth noting that some of these cutting-edge solutions can be easily accessed and integrated through B2B marketplaces.

Various diversification strategies can also advance procurement efficiency. Relying on multiple suppliers for the same chemical can reduce dependency on a single source, while sourcing from different regions can mitigate geopolitical risks.

On the other hand, localizing certain aspects of the chemical supply chain can offer more control and drastically reduce shipping times and customs delays.

The path to a more resilient and efficient chemical procurement strategy lies in a multifaceted approach. Embracing a combination of strategies means that the biopharmaceutical industry can build a more robust supply chain—one that is capable of withstanding various challenges, thereby ensuring the uninterrupted production of lifesaving drugs.

Conclusion

The biopharmaceutical industry urgently needs to improve its chemical procurement strategies. The stakes are high: failure to act could exacerbate drug shortages and compromise patient care. It is time for industry-wide cooperation and partnerships to address these challenges head-on.

More efficient, transparent and diversified procurement strategies ensure a more stable and resilient supply chain, ultimately benefiting both companies and the patients they serve.

Source: BioSpace