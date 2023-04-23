RevHealth: 2023

Rev Health

“Medical communications are in a constant state of transition; 2022 demonstrated that in spades,” states the leadership team at RevHealth. “The combination of emerging technologies and changing information preferences necessitates the development of timely, relevant, science-driven content. Creating durable customer connections requires a certain alchemy of therapeutic savvy, proper format, educational proclivities, scientific understanding, and creative storytelling. Where data have always been part of the story, the science behind the data has now taken center stage – this is where RevHealth excels.”

When RevHealth was founded, agency leaders say they committed themselves to delivering an insight-driven strategic approach to clients. “With the acceleration of an industry-wide digital transformation, HCPs’ expectations for both what they receive and how they receive it have shifted,” executives state. “By always keeping a brand’s scientific and clinical story at the forefront, we’re able to prioritize creative storytelling across channels, including the ever-

increasing digital landscape.”

RevHealth sees change as both a challenge and an opportunity to transform therapeutic and brand conversations and to exceed client and customer expectations. “Our motto, ‘With Change Comes Opportunity,’ isn’t a tagline – it’s in our DNA,” leaders say.

Recent accomplishments

In 2022, the agency built on its 2021 growth both organically and through new business acquisitions. “RevHealth added 12 new brand assignments, from nine new clients across numerous therapeutic areas,” managers say. “To continue our success, we increased staff by over 10 percent, with a focus on those with advanced scientific degrees. This allows us to stay at the forefront of knowledge. Critically, we launched or are working to launch six products, while not missing a beat for our in-line clients.”

The leadership team with an eye always on the future, had RevHealth partner with WindRose Health Investors in 2022 to recapitalize the business and provide additional capital to support future growth. “With the WindRose investment, RevHealth is well positioned to further accelerate its impressive growth,” executives say.

Bruce Epstein, Bruce Medd, and Brian Wheeler, RevHealth’s founders, will continue to lead the company and remain significant shareholders.

Structure and services

Healthcare communication demands a multidisciplinary strategic approach,” the leadership team maintains. “Only by offering a full range of services can all those who impact brand success be targeted.”

Executives describe RevHealth as being organized around four hubs. The flagship is the RevHealth agency, which focuses on the strategic development of branded communications.

First Amendment concentrates on promotional medical education and payer services. We The People is characterized as “a center for excellence” that specializes in patient communications, caregiver advocacy, education, engagement, and activation. Then there is Vitruvius Science, whose remit is strategic medical affairs support.

“Although these business units are separate, our team members are in constant communication, sharing unique experiences and insights to further drive performance,” managers say. “In fact, most of the brands we support are shared by RevHealth and First Amendment. Again, always connected, always unified.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

RevHealth is proud of our ongoing commitment to philanthropy,” the agency leadership team says. “Through our RevHelps branch, we give back wherever and whenever possible.”

During 2022, the agency contributed time, talent, and money to many organizations, including National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial; Foundation Fighting Blindness; Prevent Blindness; Discovery Eye Foundation; St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center; LuMind IDSC Foundation; and The Israeli Institute for Hebrew Literature.

“Sixteen years ago, we began writing the RevHealth story and telling scientific stories for our clients,” executives say. “A decade and a half later, our passion for storytelling goes on. We are excited to see what changes we’ll face in 2023 and what opportunities we will create for clients, brands, healthcare customers, and our team members.”