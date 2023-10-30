Reviva Pharma’s schizophrenia drug succeeds in late-stage study

,

Oct 30 (Reuters) – Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH.O) said on Monday its lead experimental drug to treat adults with schizophrenia helped reduce disease symptoms in a late-stage study.

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that causes distortion in thoughts, hallucinations and feelings of fright and paranoia.

The drug, brilaroxazine, clocked a 10.1 point reduction, compared to a placebo, in a medical scale used to measure the severity of schizophrenia symptoms like delusions, hallucinations and emotional withdrawal among others.

Brilaroxazine belongs to a class of drugs called serotonin-dopamine signaling modulator which regulates the levels of two chemical messengers in the brain, serotonin and dopamine.

Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza

Source: Reuters

