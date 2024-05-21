Robert Armstrong joins Boundless Life Sciences Group

AUSTIN, Texas & PHILADELPHIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Boundless Life Sciences Group announced today that Robert Armstrong, an entrepreneur and life sciences industry veteran, has joined as President, a newly created position.

“Bob’s skills fit us well. He is an entrepreneur, he has experience leading his own firm for 22 years and he lives and breathes the life sciences industry, which is a great combination for us,” said Kerry Hilton, CEO, The Boundless Group.

In the past year, Boundless has added important leaders and built teams in medical communications, AI solutions, commercial consulting, film, and analytics/research.

“Boundless is a firm just getting started in its journey to build a world-class offering in life sciences to benefit our clients,” said Bob Armstrong. “In joining such a talented team, my goal is to ensure our vision and offering are aligned and our clients feel those results.”

Boundless partner and chief commercial officer Francesco Lucarelli added, “We’ve seen a lot of growth in the marketing arm of the Boundless brand over the past year and I’m excited Bob is joining us to not only guide the operational excellence for our existing clients but help showcase and propel our successes externally to even more life science brands.”

Armstrong was previously president and CEO of MC3, a Philadelphia-based agency with a focus on helping the life sciences industry bring life-changing products to market. He was involved in the firm’s growth from seven to 75 team members.

Armstrong will be based in Philadelphia.

About Boundless Life Sciences Group

Boundless Life Sciences Group is a comprehensive creative agency team that is focused on breaking through the barriers of launching new therapies. Boundless follows a unique methodology to give life-changing medicines a voice, cutting through the marketplace clutter. Celebrating 23 years, Boundless believes that everyone deserves the right to live their best life and is committed to helping HCPs, patients, and caregivers—as well as marketing directors and agency staff—thrive no matter who they are or where they are. To learn more, visit www.BoundlessLife.com.

About The Next Practices Group

The Next Practices Group (NPG) is a founder-driven “nextwork” of firms with 280 team members that work together to solve problems and utilize proprietary media and AI-driven analytics models to craft the right solution for each client. Firms within the network specialize in communications, marketing, public affairs, security, software, analytics, brand purpose, digital transformation, and PESO digital media. NPG has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, London, New Jersey, New York, San Luis Obispo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit https://nextpracticesgroup.com/.

Source: Business Wire