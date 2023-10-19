Robot maker Intuitive’s sales miss as weight-loss drugs cut into bariatric surgery demand

Oct 19 (Reuters) – Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.O) missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday and flagged sagging demand for its robots used in bariatric surgeries amid the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs.

Shares of the da Vinci surgical robots maker tumbled nearly 7.8% to $252 in trading after the bell.

Several global healthcare companies have had to allay investor concerns about the impact on demand for their products from the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) signaled a hit to sale of devices used to perform abdomen surgeries such as bariatric.

Still, Intuitive, which in July highlighted slowing growth in bariatric procedures in the U.S. due to interest in weight-loss drugs, joined J&J in highlighting potential benefits from obese patients becoming eligible for other types of surgeries.

“Given compliance issues, costs, side effects, many of the patients will not stay on the drug (GLP-1) for longer than a year or two” said Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical Myriam Curet.

Such patients will eventually become increasingly interested in bariatric surgery but this will get delayed in the short term, Curet said.

Bariatric surgeries grew at modestly lower rate in third quarter compared to the previous quarter, financial head Jamie Samath said, adding the company was gaining market share in the surgical segment.

Intuitive Surgical, which focuses on robots that help surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures, said third-quarter sales rose 19% to $1.74 billion, but missed analysts’ average estimate of $1.77 billion, according to LSEG data.