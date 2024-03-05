Roche, Alnylam say blood pressure drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) – Roche (ROG.S) and partner Alnylam (ALNY.O) said on Tuesday their experimental drug against high blood pressure was shown to work when used in combination with the standard of care in a phase 2 trial.

Full results of the Phase 2 KARDIA-2 trial, testing the twice-a-year injection zilebesiran, would be presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session in Atlanta on April 6, Roche said in a statement on Tuesday.