Roche considering divesting $1.9 bln cancer data startup, FT reports

Aug 7 (Reuters) – Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche (ROG.S) is considering divesting cancer data specialist Flatiron Health, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Roche had paid $1.9 billion for New-York based Flatiron Health in 2018 to speed its development of cancer medicines and support its efforts to price them based on how well they work.

The pharmaceutical company is now working with Citigroup to assess options for Flatiron, including divesting the business or selling part of the company to a partner that could help run the business, the FT report said.