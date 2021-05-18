Roche COVID test receives U.S. greenlight for asymptomatic people

May 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Roche’s (ROG.S) cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test has received U.S. authorization for testing individuals without symptoms or reasons to suspect a COVID-19 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

“The high-throughput, highly sensitive cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorisation can now be used to test individual or pooled samples from people without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19,” Roche said in a statement.

