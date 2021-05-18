https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/India-approves-RocheRegeneron-antibody-cocktail-to-treat-COVID-19-Reuters-5-5-21.jpg 503 960 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-05-18 01:40:102021-05-18 13:13:51Roche Covid test receives U.S. greenlight for asymptomatic people
Roche COVID test receives U.S. greenlight for asymptomatic people
May 18, 2021
(Reuters) – Roche’s (ROG.S) cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test has received U.S. authorization for testing individuals without symptoms or reasons to suspect a COVID-19 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.
“The high-throughput, highly sensitive cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorisation can now be used to test individual or pooled samples from people without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19,” Roche said in a statement.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/roche-covid-test-receives-us-greenlight-asymptomatic-people-2021-05-18