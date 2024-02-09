Roche cutting jobs in product development – media

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ReuterRoche4-25-2022.webp 696 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-09 02:23:042024-02-09 12:18:44Roche cutting jobs in product development – media
ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Roche (ROG.S) is cutting 345 jobs, Swiss website Muula reported, as the drugs company responds to lower profit posted for 2023 and a more cautious outlook for the year ahead.
The jobs will go in the product development area, and corresponded to about 6% of the workforce in the area, Muula said.
Of the 5,800 jobs worldwide that develop pharmaceutical products or provide IT support for product development at Roche, around 1,800 are in Switzerland, where around 100 jobs are expected to fall victim to the cost cuts, the website added.
Roche told Reuters the number of jobs affected would be less than 345 people, although the company could not provide a precise figure.
“The success and sustainable growth of our company depends on our ability to recognize innovation proactively and early on, to adapt to change and to use our resources wisely,” she said.
“We expect Roche’s total workforce to remain stable in 2024.”