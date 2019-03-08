Ad Header

EC approves Roche’s Tecentriq combo vs. lung cancer

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, March 8th, 2019

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche has received European Commission approval for its Tecentriq drug in combination with Avastin and chemotherapy as an initial treatment for people with a specific type of lung cancer, the Swiss pharma company said on Friday.

The combination has been approved as a first-line treatment for people with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 85 percent of all cases, Roche said.

 

Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-roche-lungcancer/roche-gets-european-approval-for-tecentriq-combo-vs-lung-cancer-idUSKCN1QP0JJ

