Roche lifts 2024 profit guidance on strong drug sales

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) – Roche (ROG.S) on Thursday raised its full-year earnings forecast after exceeding expectations for the first half, driven by strong demand for newer drugs such as eye medicine Vabysmo.

The Swiss drugmaker said it expects growth in adjusted earnings in the “high single-digit range”, excluding the effect of currency swings and resolution of tax disputes in 2023, up from previous estimates of “mid single-digit” percentage growth.

Shares were up 2.4% in morning trading, after earlier rising as much as 4% to a one-year high.