Roche lifts 2024 profit guidance on strong drug sales

,
RocheReuters

Roche lifts 2024 profit guidance on strong drug sales

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) – Roche (ROG.S) on Thursday raised its full-year earnings forecast after exceeding expectations for the first half, driven by strong demand for newer drugs such as eye medicine Vabysmo.
 
The Swiss drugmaker said it expects growth in adjusted earnings in the “high single-digit range”, excluding the effect of currency swings and resolution of tax disputes in 2023, up from previous estimates of “mid single-digit” percentage growth.
 
Shares were up 2.4% in morning trading, after earlier rising as much as 4% to a one-year high.
 

First-half adjusted operating profit gained 4% to 11.3 billion Swiss francs ($12.8 billion), the family-controlled drugmaker said on Thursday, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of 10.5 billion, based on LSEG data.
 
Revenue from Vabysmo, used to treat a common form of blindness in the elderly, almost doubled to 1.8 billion francs, beating market expectations.
 
Its European peers AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Sanofi (SASY.PA) also raised their profit forecasts on Thursday, helped by strong growth of key drugs.
 
“There is no slowing down at all in the momentum that we see with Vabysmo,” CEO Thomas Schinecker said in a media call.
 
A factor setting Vabysmo apart in its use for the disease known as wet macular degeneration was its ability to reduce fluid leaking into the back of the eye, he said.

 
/by
You might also like
RocheReutersRoche teams up with Lilly to validate Alzheimer’s blood test
Roche logoWhat Lonza’s $1.2B buy of Roche biologics plant means for CDMO market
RocheRoche claims another legal victory over Takeda in hemophilia patent case
BayerBill Anderson to become CEO of Germany’s Bayer
RocheRoche buys U.S. rights to Roivant bowel disease drug in $7.1 billion deal
RocheReutersRoche, Alnylam say blood pressure drug succeeds in mid-stage trial
RocheRoche inks potential $2B deal with MOMA, continues early January hot streak
Roche building logo signRoche grasps at Alzheimer’s and goes big on blood cancers with Poseida
Sanofi lifts 2024 profit forecast on strength in Dupixent, new productsSanofiAstraZenecaAstraZeneca raises profit outlook on strong medicines demand