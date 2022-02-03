Roche says aiming to provide clarity on Alzheimer’s drug efficacy
February 3, 2022; 5:13 AM EST
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) – Roche said ongoing trials of Alzheimer’s disease drug candidate gantenerumab are designed to provide unequivocal results on efficacy as controversy continues in the United States over the benefits of a rival’s approved drug.
“Our strategy is to deliver unequivocal efficacy,” the head of Roche’s pharmaceuticals division, William Anderson, told journalists in a call covering 2021 results. read more
“Our goal is … to deliver a knock-out blow on the disease in a way that is really compelling and clear,” he said, citing the large size and long duration of two ongoing late-stage trials.
Analysts are expecting trial read-outs in the second half of the year.
U.S. Medicare plans to sharply limit coverage of Biogen’s (BIIB.O) already-approved Aduhelm drug for the brain-wasting disease, deepening a debate over the evidence of its usefulness. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/roche-says-aiming-provide-clarity-alzheimers-drug-efficacy-2022-02-03