Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) > Roche says Tecentriq cocktail boosts survival from liver cancer
Roche says Tecentriq cocktail boosts survival from liver cancer

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, November 22nd, 2019

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Roche on Friday said its immunotherapy Tecentriq combined with its Avastin medicine helped people with the most common form of liver cancer to live longer than with an older drug from Germany’s Bayer.

Median overall survival for patients getting Tecentriq and Avastin had not been reached but exceeded the 13.2 months of those on Bayer’s drug, Roche said.

 

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by David Goodman

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-roche-tecentriq/roche-says-tecentriq-cocktail-boosts-survival-from-liver-cancer-idUSKBN1XW1XK

