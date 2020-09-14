https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Roche-gets-U.S.-approval-for-Enspryng-takes-on-Alexions-Soliris-Reuters-8-15-20.jpeg 214 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-09-14 09:39:552020-09-14 12:59:43Roche says two-thirds of Evrysdi patients had got rival treatments
Roche says two-thirds of Evrysdi patients had got rival treatments
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday said two-thirds of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients now taking its newly approved drug Evrysdi have previously received rival treatments Zolgensma from Novartis or Biogen’s Spinraza.
With now three drugs on the market in the last five years, SMA has become a very competitive, potentially very lucrative market.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN265275