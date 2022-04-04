Roche says U.S. FDA grants priority review to Actemra for COVID-19

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ReutersRochelogo4-04-2022.webp 756 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-04-04 10:44:502022-04-04 10:46:14Roche Says U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review to Actemra for COVID-19
ZURICH, April 4 (Reuters) – Roche (ROG.S) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug administration granted priority review to its Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults.
“If approved, Actemra/RoActemra would be the first U.S. FDA-approved immunomodulator for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised patients,” Roche said in a statement, adding that more than 1 million people hospitalised with COVID-19 had been treated with Actemra/RoActemra worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic.
