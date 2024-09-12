Roche shares knocked by concern over side effects in obesity pill trial

A brief summary in July of the study’s promising results had boosted the Swiss drugmaker’s share price.

According to a presentation at a meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Madrid, all 25 trial participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, or adverse events in industry parlance, including those that only received an ineffective placebo.

Side effects from the pill, part of Roche’s $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot in December, were mostly gastrointestinal (GI), like those associated with similar drugs.

However, it also disclosed a higher heart rate by up to 15 beats per minute, which Roche said was in line with other drugs in the class. Still, JP Morgan analysts said this was a concern because any impact on heart health would become a key differentiator in a competitive market.

The analysts, and their counterparts at Barclays and Jefferies, described the overall number of adverse events as high.

Side effects data that Roche released on Monday on another early Carmot project, injection CT-388, had also weighed on its shares, for a 5.4% decline so far this week.