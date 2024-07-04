Roche to halt trial in latest setback for lung cancer immunotherapy

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) – Roche (ROG.S) will end a lung cancer trial testing its new immunotherapy after the drug did not show a benefit over established treatment Keytruda by Merck & Co (MRK.N), casting further doubt on the drug candidate pioneered by the Swiss company.
 
The trial, dubbed SKYSCRAPER-06, would be stopped because tiragolumab, when used in a drug combination, did not slow disease progression or prolong survival when compared with a drug combination including Keytruda, Roche said on Thursday.
 
Prospects for the drug had already suffered a blow in 2022, when it did not slow disease progression when tested on a different kind of lung cancer patient group. Survival results of that trial are expected later this year.
 
Roche shares fell 2.3% to a three-week low in early trade.
 
“We believe that the market could discount any remaining potential” for the drug, JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
 
Tiragolumab is part of a new class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT that has attracted a range of rival drug developers working on similar compounds.
 
