Roche touts early trial success of second obesity drug candidate

By Ludwig Burger and Paolo Laudani

Roche’s experimental once-daily pill CT-996 resulted in a placebo-adjusted average weight loss of 6.1% within four weeks in obese patients without diabetes in a Phase I trial, Roche said in a statement.

July 17 (Reuters) – Roche (ROG.S) said on Wednesday a second drug candidate from its purchase of Carmot Therapeutics yielded positive results in an early-stage trial, as the Swiss drugmaker asserted itself as a late contender in the race to develop obesity drugs.