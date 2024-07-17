Roche touts early trial success of second obesity drug candidate

,
Roche touts early trial success of second obesity drug candidate

By Ludwig Burger and Paolo Laudani
 
July 17 (Reuters) – Roche (ROG.S) said on Wednesday a second drug candidate from its purchase of Carmot Therapeutics yielded positive results in an early-stage trial, as the Swiss drugmaker asserted itself as a late contender in the race to develop obesity drugs.

 
Roche’s experimental once-daily pill CT-996 resulted in a placebo-adjusted average weight loss of 6.1% within four weeks in obese patients without diabetes in a Phase I trial, Roche said in a statement.
 
The stock gained 6.1% at 1025 GMT to a one-year high, a similar market reaction to positive trial results from another Carmot drug that Roche reported in May.
 
Roche is among a growing number of would-be rivals to Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N) whose weight-loss injections have been in feverish demand, with experts boosting their sales forecasts for such treatments to as much as $150 billion by the early 2030s.
 
