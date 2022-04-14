https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Alymsys-Amneal-1720x1146-1.jpg 1146 1720 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-04-14 12:24:01 2022-04-14 15:55:36 Roche wakes up to new competition as FDA approves Amneal’s Avastin biosimilar