Roche’s tiragolumab receives U.S. breakthrough therapy designation
ZURICH (Reuters) – Drugmaker Roche’s novel cancer immunotherapy tiragolumab has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with Roche’s Tecentriq in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.
The designation had been granted based on results of a phase II CITYSCAPE trial, Roche said.
