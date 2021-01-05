Roche’s tiragolumab receives U.S. breakthrough therapy designation

ZURICH (Reuters) – Drugmaker Roche’s novel cancer immunotherapy tiragolumab has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with Roche’s Tecentriq in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

The designation had been granted based on results of a phase II CITYSCAPE trial, Roche said.