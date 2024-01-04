Roger Haskins is promoted to partner at Peregrine Market Access

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, has promoted Roger Haskins to Partner, the highest level of leadership at the company.

Haskins has amassed more than 30 years of agency experience as a creative leader in healthcare marketing. He has worked on a broad range of pharmaceutical and biotechnology brands—from breakthrough therapies and diagnostics to blockbuster drugs and rare disease treatments—delivering high-impact marketing and communications campaigns at every stage of the product life cycle. Haskins oversees the award-winning Creative department at Peregrine Market Access in addition to leading the development of key service capabilities.

“I have worked with Roger for more than 20 years and know, firsthand, that his ability to translate complex data into simple, elegant communications is unmatched,” said John Guarino, president and managing partner of Peregrine Market Access. “In addition to his creative and storytelling expertise, he has played a significant role in growing Peregrine’s omnichannel marketing offering and contributing to new business wins.”

Prior to joining Peregrine Market Access in 2021, Haskins co-owned a marketing firm and worked at some of the country’s premier healthcare marketing agencies. He attended the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the City College of New York.

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America (2022, 2021). The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.