Roivant, Pfizer launch unit to develop inflammatory disease drug

Dec 1 (Reuters) – Roivant Sciences (ROIV.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Thursday announced the launch of a unit to develop RVT-3101, the drugmakers’ treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease.

The drug’s efficacy as a treatment for ulcerative colitis is currently being assessed in a mid-stage study.

Under the terms, biotech firm Roivant will be responsible for funding the development and will retain commercialization rights for RVT-3101, once approved, in the United States and Japan.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer will own a 25% stake in the unit and maintain commercial rights for the drug outside of the two countries.

Roivant said the agreement with Pfizer will help further development of the drug as a potential treatment for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Shares of Roivant rose nearly 5% before the bell.

