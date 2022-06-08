Ronald Deng joins Peregrine Market Access as a content strategist

Santa Monica, CA—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life science industry, welcomes Ronald Deng, MS, PharmD, as a new addition to the content strategy department.

In his role as a content strategist, Deng will partner with an interdepartmental team, including medical strategists, copywriters, art directors, and account service representatives, to help clients identify opportunities for managed market–focused content development. Deng, who previously worked as an intern at Peregrine Market Access, will work out of Peregrine’s Santa Monica, California, office.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ronald full time because he is extremely talented, knowledgeable, and collaborative,” explained Scott Neverett, partner, director of human resources at Peregrine Market Access. “He has the insight and skills to hit the ground running and excel.”

Prior to joining Peregrine Market Access, Deng contributed to the success of a variety of projects for Fujifilm Healthcare Global Marketing, Arcutis Medical Affairs, Roche Companion Diagnostics, and LA Care.

After completing more than 700 hours of research, Deng and a team of researchers under the leadership of Dr. Rayuda Bopalakrishna published an article in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications in 2014 on the effects of green tea compounds in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Deng is an alumnus of the University of Southern California (USC) where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He also earned a master’s degree in healthcare decision analysis and a doctor of pharmacy degree from the USC School of Pharmacy.

Deng holds membership in the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). He was a member of the team that won first place in AMCP’s Annual National Pharmacy & Therapeutics Competition for Student Pharmacists in April 2021.

“I am proud to officially join the Peregrine Market Access team and help contribute to its work to change the way our country thinks about the value of healthcare,” said Deng. “As a former student of John Guarino at USC, it’s an honor to be able to continue learning from him as a member of the

Peregrine team.”