WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AstraZeneca today presented detailed results from the Phase III OLYMPUS and ROCKIES trials showing that roxadustat significantly increased hemoglobin (Hb) levels in both non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) patients with anemia from chronic kidney disease (CKD), respectively.

The OLYMPUS trial compared roxadustat to placebo while the ROCKIES trial compared roxadustat to epoetin alfa. The results were presented today during two oral sessions at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “Anemia is a common, serious condition among patients with chronic kidney disease. It occurs when the body has fewer healthy red blood cells than normal and low levels of hemoglobin, which may leave patients fatigued and short of breath. Results from OLYMPUS and ROCKIES reinforce the potential role that roxadustat could play in increasing hemoglobin levels and managing anemia, which is often underdiagnosed and undertreated.”

Steven Fishbane, MD, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, Great Neck, New York, US and primary investigator on the OLYMPUS and ROCKIES trials, said: “These data demonstrated that roxadustat effectively increased hemoglobin levels for patients with anemia from chronic kidney disease, including those who show signs of inflammation. Patients who experience chronic inflammation are often more difficult to treat than the overall chronic kidney disease patient population, emphasizing the need for new treatment options.”

In the OLYMPUS trial, roxadustat demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in Hb levels from baseline, with a mean increase of 1.75g/dL averaged over weeks 28 to 52, compared to 0.40g/dL with placebo, the primary efficacy endpoint.

Roxadustat also improved Hb levels from baseline in a subgroup of patients with elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) levels of greater than 5 mg/L, with a statistically significant mean increase of 1.73g/dL, compared to 0.62g/dL with placebo, a secondary endpoint. hsCRP is a protein in the blood that increases when inflammation is present.

Overall safety findings are generally consistent with the NDD-CKD patient population. For all patients, the most frequently reported adverse events in the intent to treat analysis set were end-stage renal disease, pneumonia, urinary tract infection and hypertension. Additional serious adverse events reported were azotemia, sepsis, acute kidney injury and hyperkalemia.

In the ROCKIES trial, roxadustat demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in Hb levels from baseline with a mean increase of 0.77g/dL averaged over weeks 28 to 52, compared to 0.68g/dL with epoetin alfa, the primary efficacy endpoint.

Roxadustat also improved Hb levels from baseline in a subgroup of patients with elevated hsCRP levels of greater than 5 mg/L, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement with a mean increase of 0.80g/dL compared to 0.59g/dL with epoetin alfa, a secondary endpoint. Patients treated with roxadustat used less monthly intravenous (IV) iron (mean = 59 mg) compared to those treated with epoetin alfa (mean = 91mg) from week 36 to the end of the study.

Adverse events with roxadustat were generally similar to those seen in patients treated with epoetin alfa and commonly found in DD-CKD patients. In roxadustat treated patients, the most frequently reported adverse events were diarrhea, hypertension, pneumonia, headache and arteriovenous fistula thrombosis. Additional serious adverse events reported were sepsis and acute myocardial infarction.

Cardiovascular (CV) safety data from these trials will be reported as part of the pooled efficacy and CV safety analyses of DD-CKD and NDD-CKD patients from the global Phase III program, which is being presented in the oral late-breaking abstract session “High-Impact Clinical Trials” at ASN Kidney Week on November 8, 2019.

Data from the Phase III OLYMPUS and ROCKIES trials, together with the efficacy and pooled CV safety data from the global Phase III program, will form part of the regulatory submission in the US, anticipated in Q4 2019.

About roxadustat

Roxadustat is an investigational hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) that has the potential to promote erythropoiesis by increasing endogenous production of erythropoietin and improving iron regulation and overcoming the negative impact of inflammation on hemoglobin synthesis and red blood cell production, resulting in a downregulation of hepcidin. Use of roxadustat may induce coordinated erythropoiesis, increasing red blood cell count while maintaining plasma erythropoietin levels within or near normal physiologic range, in multiple subpopulations of CKD patients, including in the presence of inflammation.

About Phase III program

FibroGen, Inc. (FibroGen) and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with CKD in the US, China, and other global markets. FibroGen and Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with CKD in territories including Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa.

The global Phase III program consisted of seven trials in more than 9,000 patients and was conducted by AstraZeneca, FibroGen and Astellas.

About OLYMPUS

OLYMPUS is a Phase III, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of roxadustat vs. placebo for the treatment of NDD patients with anemia from CKD stages 3, 4 and 5. OLYMPUS evaluated 2,781 patients with anemia (Hb<10.0g/dL) in NDD-CKD stages 3-5 who were randomized 1:1 to roxadustat or placebo across 26 countries. Top-line results announced in December 2018 showed OLYMPUS met its primary efficacy endpoint. OLYMPUS is one of two AstraZeneca-sponsored trials that are part of the global Phase III clinical trials program.

About ROCKIES

ROCKIES is a Phase III, randomized, open-label, active-controlled trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of roxadustat vs. epoetin alfa, for the treatment of patients with anemia in DD-CKD. ROCKIES evaluated 2,133 DD-CKD patients with anemia either currently treated with an erythropoietin analogue ([Hb]<12g/dL) or not currently treated with an erythropoietin analogue (Hb<10g/dL) randomized 1:1 to roxadustat or epoetin alfa across 18 countries. Oral iron was allowed; IV iron was used as standard of care (SoC) in the epoetin alfa arm and with evidence of iron deficiency in the roxadustat arm. Top-line results announced in December 2018 showed ROCKIES met its primary efficacy endpoint. ROCKIES is one of two AstraZeneca-sponsored trials that are part of the global Phase III clinical trials program.

About anemia from CKD

Anemia can be a serious medical condition in which patients have insufficient red blood cells and low levels of hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to cells throughout the body. Anemia from CKD is associated with increased risk of hospitalization, CV complications and death, also frequently causing significant fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and decreased quality of life. Severe anemia is common in patients with CKD, cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome, inflammatory diseases and other serious illnesses.

Anemia is particularly prevalent in patients with CKD. CKD affects more than 200 million patients worldwide and is generally a progressive disease characterized by gradual loss of kidney function that may eventually lead to kidney failure.

According to the United States Renal Data System, about 80% of the approximately 507,000 patients receiving dialysis in the US in 2016 were being treated with erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA). Patients seldom receive ESA treatment until they initiate dialysis therapy.

