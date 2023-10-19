Royalty Pharma to pay $1 bln for Roche’s SMA drug royalties

Roche

Royalty Pharma to pay $1 bln for Roche’s SMA drug royalties

Oct 19 (Reuters) – Royalty Pharma (RPRX.O) said on Thursday it has purchased additional royalties on Roche (ROG.S) and PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT.O) oral spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug for an upfront payment of $1 billion.

Risdiplam, branded as Evrysdi, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2020 for the treatment of the disease in adults and children two months and above.

Spinal muscular atrophy, a leading genetic cause of infant deaths, prevents the body from producing a protein necessary for neuromuscular development.

The deal also includes options for PTC to sell up to all of its retained royalties on Evrysdi for up to $500 million at a later date, Royalty Pharma said.

Royalty Pharma expects to fund the transaction with a combination of existing cash and about $350 million from its revolving credit facility.

Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Incyte abandons Phase III trial for myelofibrosis treatment
Roche Roche wraps week with a bang, touting long-term breast cancer, AMD data
Roche Roche skeptical about investing more in 'guided-missile' ADC cancer drugs
Roche Roche warns 2023 profits will fall on $5B COVID sales hit
Roche Acquisitive Roche, Equillium sink funds into IL-2 and GI drugs
Pharma sustainability Top pharma companies 2023: A satisfactory year
RocheReuters Roche Q1 sales decline tempered by swift uptake of new eye drug
NovartisReuters Health EMA seeks to issue guidance on liver damage from Novartis' gene therapy