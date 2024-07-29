RSV vaccine makers vying for market share in second year of shots

RSV vaccine makers vying for market share in second year of shots

July 29(Reuters) – Pfizer’s (PFE.N), GSK’s (GSK.L), and Moderna’s (MRNA.O) competition for arms for their new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines is on Wall Street’s watch list for when the companies report earnings later this week.
 
Investors and analysts said they are hoping for details on company negotiations with pharmacies for shelf space and the tactics they will use to gain share after U.S. regulators narrowed the recommendation for which older adults who should receive the shots this year.

 
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month the shots should be used in adults 75 and older, as well as those who are 60 to 74 and have an increased risk of severe RSV due to medical conditions. Last year – the first year the shots were on the market – the age had effectively been 60 and up.
 
“The market is smaller and there has got to be more price pressure,” UBS analyst Jo Walton said. “GSK has less of a competitive edge.”
 
In 2023, GSK won two-thirds of the market, mostly due to its contracts with retail pharmacies. The company has held on to its dominant market share in the U.S. so far this year, according to Iqvia data from analyst notes.
 
Analysts had suggested expanding the RSV vaccine to adults aged 50 to 59 at increased risk from the illness, an age group for which only GSK has FDA approval, could help cement its lead.
 

 
