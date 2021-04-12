SAATCHI & SAATCHI WELLNESS STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

SAATCHI & SAATCHI WELLNESS STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH KEY HIRES

— Executive Appointments Highlight SSW’s Commitment to Its Full-Service Offering

New York, NY—April 12, 2021—Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness (SSW)—the leading integrated global health and wellness agency and a Publicis Health company—has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of three key appointments: Margot Grover was named Head of Strategy; Jill Cusick was named SVP, Human Resources; and Chris Harris was named Managing Director. All roles are effective immediately.

“At Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, we believe health and wellness brands can only reach their full potential when they meaningfully connect to the universal human aspiration that motivates us all—the pursuit of wellness,” said Jennifer Shirley, President, SSW. “The addition of Margot, Jill, and Chris to our ELT demonstrates our commitment to building a true end-to-end offering and guiding our clients into the future.”

The new hires come from various backgrounds:

Margot Grover, Head of Strategy, joins SSW from Ogilvy, where she spent 15 years working across a diverse range of clients and while she was there, she built and led an integrated healthcare planning group across a wide range of brands. Her blended background of pharma and blue-chip consumer brands enables her to bring this broad perspective forward into the integrated communications strategies she creates, all with the goal of promoting wellness in every person, every community, and our world.

Jill Cusick, SVP, Human Resources, intends to build and scale talent programs for the agency’s growth and the future of work—all with a hyper-focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Jill Cusick loves all things leadership development, culture building, and career development. She brings over 20 years of professional experience and was recently the VP of Organizational Development at NBCUniversal. Jill will be a key player in SSW’s drive towards fostering an inclusive culture that supports diverse needs and well-being.

Chris Harris, Managing Director, Patient Services, has a core mission to focus on patients by helping create best-in-class patient support platforms and experiences. He believes that the key to driving client satisfaction begins with building client trust and partnership, and is maintained by consistently delivering amazing work while getting the basics right and fostering a rewarding environment for the agency team to support our world-class clients. Chris was most recently a senior leader at Primacy—a digital-first marketing agency specializing in healthcare, financial services and high education

These executive hires highlight Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness’s philosophy to help brands thrive in the world of wellness by pushing clients to elevate their ambition beyond just solving a problem to instead serving a purpose.

Grover, Cusick, and Harrison will be based in New York and report directly to Jennifer Shirley, President, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness.

About Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

Our goal is to design end-to-end customer experiences that motivate, engage, and support people across their wellness journeys in a way that transforms not only brand and business outcomes, but also the health and wellness outcomes of our end users. We do this by harnessing our unique Wellness Effect™ Process. Our award-winning work spans health and wellness categories from moisturizers to mental health and from oral care to cancer. All in the service of improving the wellness of our end users and the health of our client’s goals. For more information, visit us at www.saatchiwellness.com

About Publicis Health

At Publicis Health, we are united around one purpose: to create a world where people are equipped and motivated to take control of their health. We transform healthcare marketing and communications into healthcare engagement. We believe healthcare marketing is healthcare, fostering healthy conversations, healthy behaviors and healthy people. Publicis Health is a Dynamic Health Engagement Platform, an organizing principle that seamlessly connects data, content and technology; is driven by marketing and business transformation; and offers our clients fluid access to world-class talent and game-changing capabilities. With 40 offices and 11 brands across the globe, Publicis Health’s worldwide staff is composed of more than 3,000 healthcare professionals who are experts in advertising and branding, data and analytics, strategic planning, service design, digital media and technology, science, and medicine. Publicis Health companies include Digitas Health, Heartbeat, insync, Langland, Payer Sciences, PlowShare Group, Publicis Health France, Publicis Health Media, Razorfish Health, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and Verilogue. For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com.

Publicis Health source:

https://publicishealth.com/news/saatchi-amp-saatchi-wellness-strengthens-its-executive-leadership-team-with-key-hires