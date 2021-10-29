Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) – Enrollment in U.S. government-run health insurance program Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic grew 16%, with more than 11 million additional Americans signing up, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday.

Safety nets like Medicaid and re-opening enrollment through the Affordable Care Act helped stabilize uninsured rates even while millions lost employer-related health insurance coverage as the pandemic rattled the U.S. economy, the department said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in many ways, yet today’s report shows we made significant strides to protect Americans’ health,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The pandemic disrupted the federal surveys that the HHS relies on for coverage estimates, the agency said in a report tracking health insurance coverage. It added lower response rates, especially among lower income and younger respondents, may have affected the accuracy of its estimates.