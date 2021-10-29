Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says

The data showed a stable uninsured rate in 2020, with estimates ranging from 8.6% to 9.7% of the population, about 28-31.6 million people. Around 30 million U.S. residents were uninsured in 2019, before the pandemic, federal surveys show.
The uninsured rate was significantly higher in Hispanic populations at 18.3%, residents of states that did not expand Medicaid coverage at 17.6%, people below the poverty line at 17.2%, and Black populations at 10.4%, Friday’s report showed.
Addressing these disparities is a top priority for the President Joe Biden’s administration, the department said.
The data comes ahead of the enrollment period for the online health insurance marketplace created by the ACA, also known as Obamacare, for 2022, set to open on Monday and close on Jan. 15.
Around 2.8 million people signed up for health insurance on government website Healthcare.gov after Biden re-opened enrollment for a special period from Feb. 15 to Aug. 15 in part because of the pandemic. read more
The Democrat ran in 2020 on a promise to curb growing inequality, including expanding access to healthcare and affordable drugs amid a pandemic that has killed over 745,000 people so far
Biden presented a negotiated social spending plan on Thursday to Congress and voters.
It expands ACA premium tax credits through 2025 and adds coverage of hearing costs for people 65 and older, but notably lacked significant Medicare and Medicaid coverage expansions as well as drug price reform.
