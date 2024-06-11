Sage Therapeutics says rare disease drug found to be safe in mid-stage study

,
June 11 (Reuters) – Sage Therapeutics (SAGE.O) said on Tuesday its experimental drug was found to be safe and showed some effect in patients with a rare, genetic neurological condition called Huntington’s disease in a part of a mid-stage study.
 
The company, however, said the study in Huntington’s disease patients was not designed to show a statistically significant difference between the drug dalzanemdor and placebo.
 
Shares of the company, which soared 80% initially, erased those gains and were down 1.6% in volatile premarket trading.
 
The news follows a mid-stage trial failure for the same drug, in April when it was tested in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Source: Reuters

