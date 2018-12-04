Chicago, IL – December 4, 2018 – Independent, full-service agency Sandbox today announced the hiring of Nick Rambke and Tracy Draksler Brown as SVPs of client services. In the roles, both are responsible for guiding and overseeing Sandbox’s pharma and healthcare accounts, including Kite/Gilead, Coherus, Abbott, Ensure and SpoonfulOne.

Previously, Rambke was SVP, managing director at HCB Chicago and an account director at AbelsonTaylor Chicago. In total, Rambke has more than 18 years of experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising. His brand responsibilities have ranged from ultra-rare conditions brought to market, to biotech startups and billion dollar brands marketed by some of the largest pharma companies in the world.

“Sandbox combines the best from the pharma and consumer advertising worlds,” said Rambke. “The agency is uniquely positioned to bring together the expertise it takes to translate complex biologic processes into meaningful and motivating messages with the consumer understanding to deliver those messages in the most personalized way. The brands for which I am responsible are truly life changing for the patient populations they serve. I am excited about the opportunity to help connect patients and caregivers to these life-altering therapeutics.”

Before joining Sandbox, Draksler Brown spent eight years with FCB Chicago. Over the course of her tenure, she served as VP, management director for clients including Blue Bunny Ice Cream, J.M. Smucker’s Milk-Bone, Kibbles ‘n Bits, Natural Balance and Meow Mix brands. Prior to FCB, she was at TPN Chicago as an account director for clients including Gatorade, Tropicana, Cricket Wireless and Dole.

“Sandbox is an agency with a true entrepreneurial backbone and spirit, and that really resonated with me,” said Draksler Brown. “I’m thrilled about the idea of helping to grow a leading independent agency. Sandbox feels like a fierce challenger in the industry, and I can’t wait to be a part of building that momentum alongside this team.”

About Sandbox

Sandbox is an independent, full-service agency united by the collaborative ethos of “Creating Better, Together”. Sandbox operates from six locations across the U.S. and Canada and its roster of clients includes some of the most respected names in human and animal healthcare, agriculture, technology, financial services, travel, retail, and consumer products. To learn more, visit sandbox.com.